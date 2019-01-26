Speech to Text for Plunging for Pink

cold./// despite the frigid temps á some people in austin jumped into a freezing cold lake. but... they did it for a good cause. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was at austin's 'paint the town pink' event 'plunging for pink.'xxx annalise: it is freezing cold here at east side lake in austin but today plunging for pink is expecting about 200 people to take the plunge for breast cancer. (nat: 2á1... joe bower is braving the cold for breast cancer at "plunging for pink" "my grandmother died of cancer years ago. cancer seems to be something that infiltrates everybody's families so therefore i'm jumping for everyone." the plunge is in its 7th year... but this year might be the coldest plunging for pink. "i don't remember it ever being this cold and i don't remember the snow before either but that's what makes it exciting." "that's kinda part of being in minnesota in the winter and doing a plunge is jumping into the ice cold lakes, so we weren't going to let the cold slow us down or apparently the snow either. nat: after taking the plunge á jumpers run into warming huts to change and get warm. they only had one last year á but decided on two this year because of the extreme cold. nat: the plunge is closer to shore this year á and not as deep. there's also the option to do a pinky plunge if you dont' want to go under. nat: despite a colder plunge than usual á plunging for pink is plenty of fun.... "you get a lot of characters out here, a lot of people coming out with crazy costumes." and for a worthy cause. "to help put an end to breast cancer and other deadly cancers. it's our mission and it's something we take very seriously but it doesn't mean we can't have a lot of fun and do something crazy while we're doing that" last year plunging for pink raised around 60á thousand dollars. they're hoping to beat that this year. in austin annalise johnson kimt news 3./// this is just the first event for ausint's 'paint the town pink' campaign. there are a series of events benefitting breast cancer between now and midáapril.///