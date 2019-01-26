Clear
Saving money and energy

A workshop shows people how they can save some cash while going green.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

turning off lights and getting rid of lowáefficiency appliances are a couple ways people can save energy and money. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live after going to a workshop with a goal of helping people doing both... annalise á how are the winter months affecting this effort?xxx calyn á with the frigid temps recently á some people may find themselves turning up their thermostat a little higher than usual. and that can mean paying a little extra on their energy bill.xxx "save money á make my home more efficient" saving money and saving energy are what brought scott kranz to the saving energy 101 workshop. it's all a part of the rochester public utilities and minnesota energy's neighborhood energy challenge. the center for energy and environment presented to the group about how to make changes in their homes to save a buck and be a little more environmentall y friendly./// according to the workshop á 55% of the energy you use in your home is for heating and cooling. anything you can do to help with that could save you money in the long run. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. at the workshop á people had the chance to sign up for a home visit for professionals to run tests to see where they could improve their energy efficiency... and have energyásaving materials installed.///
