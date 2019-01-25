Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester it was a triple header for big nine action and we start with girls basketball. the mayo spartans hosting the mankato west scarlets. holly wiste driving, she loses the ball. mayo's nancy soro keeps it in bounds but emily fitterer is there to grab and she lays it in. then check out the passing combo lyndsey hady to mia harbor to annah miller who finishes it with the left handed touch. but then mayo would do it again, hady to miller to soro and the junior makes the basket... spartans would however fall to the scarletts 73 to 64.// john marshall facing mankato east, lexi karge gets the pass and battles through for the tough contested shot but it banks in anyway. then it's the rockets, jessie ruden inside to lilly meister. she knocks in the basket even with the double team. later it's alexa motley who gets the steal, she fires a deep pass to jessie ruden and ruden with the easy laup. this game started over an hour late no final score has been reported. jack fisher and the panthers hosting owatonna, this man makes things look easy the layup goes through and century is just getting started. but the huskies jack hanson keeps the ball alive, he passes it to isaac oppegard who hits the floater off the glass for two. then it's the panthers again, kobe sinclair hits the three point shot and then he makes another one on the baseline. century is too much to handle as they win 72 to 57.// now let's send it back to kaleb where one comet looked to make history, kaleb did he do it? zach á that's exactly right á jackson molstead is among the state's top scorers and tonight á he looked to become the school's allá time scorer. (((vo(((á charles city taking on oelwein tonight. we start in the first quarter where molstead pulls up from three to get the comets ignited. then bradley andrews finds colton singer at the post for the easy deuce. but the huskies keep it close á dominique robertson drains it from the top of the key. but molstead is just a stud á another three for him á and he hits the game winning free throw after time expired. molstead drops 35 points to become the comets allá time leading scorer and the comets win 68 to 67. moving over to nashuaá plainfield where the huskies are caleb strong we start in the first quarter johnathan krull banks in the contested shot for the first basket of the game. then brett bobinet from out on top á hits every part of the goal possible before falling in. the baseline pass over to jonah bluhm for the beautiful midrange jumper. lastly á austin bienemann find his way to the rack. we're still waiting on the final score from this game. rrmr takes on central springs tonight at home. central springs' mason hanft gets a quick pass to treyjen wilson and he will take it for two. now the panther's turn... jared marth will take this one all the way to the basket for two. treyjen wilson will answer back and take this one all the way to the basket for another two. final play... it's a pass from matthew muller to matthew schubert and he'll pick