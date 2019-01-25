Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight has been a big night on the hardwoodááá we are loaded with hoops highlights. kimt news 3 renaissance man cory bhend who directs our newscasts and covers sports begins our coverage. that's right george... and we start in triton, where the cobra girls are 10á8 overall, and are looking to get back in the win column after an eight day layoff. the cobras hosting kassoná mantorville... and chelsea lasker gets them on the board first. more from the cobras... kendra petersohn drives, shoots, and gets the friendly roll. but the komets respond... mya suess with an offensive board and she finds avery irish for three. and then a crossácourt pass to irish and she drains another triple. kassoná mantorville keeps it rolling... they win big... the boys also facing off... this one in kasson. we pick it up in the second half. jace bigelow on the fastá break... takes it all the way for two. then it's jacob hildebrand... a nice spin move there and he finishes it off with the layup. triton responds... austin melder gets through the contact for the basket and one. more from the cobras... jay yankowiak finds haevan quimby for the corner three. and then quimby... drives and hits the midrange jumper. triton takes this one... 64á54 is the final. the byron boys hosting the zám cougars. jake braaten steps up and drills the three for byron... this was a tight one at halftime. cougars leading late... byron on the comeback trail... noah schmitz finds carter wilde for the basket. but it wasn't enough... the cougars break down the byron press and josh drackley gets the layup. zám gets the road win... 69 to 54. lake mills and forest city tied for first in their division going in to tonights game, but the bull dogs are taking on a tough gáháv team. first quarter gáháv getting off to a good start. landon dalbeckáádrives almost loses control and finishes with the nice layup. dalebeck look to drive again but james betz knows what's up big slam. bulldogs trying to stay in it that's chett helming for three and that's good. cardinals just keep tacking the points on jared graham nice take there. here he is again and same result. justin redding says i want ináá drains the three. coaches versus cancer at gáháv tonight tooá and the ladies in pink looking to do work. second quarter taylor ingledue goes in strong and gets the nice layup there. lady cardinals inching away though that's maddie williams finding her way to the hoop. second half ingledue tough shot drops and the foul. bulldogs trying to make a comback, but the cardinals too fastáá williams with the steal she finishes with the left. and williams heats up late get her the ball and she just keeps it rolling another three here. cardinals win let's pump up the crowd for west fork vs saint ansgar. saint's will kick this one off with a pass from molly jenkins. it's intended for her team mate but warhawk's morgan meier will swoop in and take it all the way for two. the saint's will try again... this time... jadyn anderson to hali anderson... a little help from jenkins and that's good enough for two. saint's will take the ball again... hali anderson will make a pass to jadyn anderson and it's another two. west fork go