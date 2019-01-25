Speech to Text for Oil spill - two years later

that day in 20á17. on the scene the site where it happened looks completely different than it did two years ago today a lot less heavy machinery no emergency crews and a few less trees but does he live near the scene say they remember that day very well waldren charlson lives two miles from where the spill happened and says he could see the disiel spraying from home. those with the iowa department of natrual resources say a consultant of magellan midstream partners á the owners of the pipeline á have turned in all of their reports and land samples.... saying all of those results show no harm to the land or water. those tests stopped in april of 20á17 á just months after the spill happenedáá something charlson says he has no problem with. it's their liability to keep track of it they must know someway how the fuel is running so then i problems with it then <i did reach out to magellan midstream partners for comment and they have yet to return my phone calls and worth county brian if magellan sounds familiar á just two days ago we told you about a 5 million gallon gas tank and associated piping they're planning on putting in just outside of eyota. it would be added to its petroleum terminal á just outside of eyota... which covers over 30 acres of land. the company says it's to meet a growing fuel demand the area./// they are a necessity á and in a matter of days the price