Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Finally getting paid

After missing two paychecks, federal workers are rejoicing over the government shutdown ending.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Finally getting paid

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that the government has temporarily reáopened... southern minnesotans who have had to work without a paycheck can finally breath a sigh of relief. one federal medical center employee á sandy parr á has had to rethink every purchase her family makes during the shutdown. while parr says she and her colleagues are relieved they'll finally get paid áá they're not completely satisfied with this temporary resolution. xxx "i wish it would have been faster, because we have a lot of people that have been harmed because of this shutdown. for 35 days to have these employees basically not being paid and being able to survive is not acceptable, so i wish it would have been longeráterm. but we'll take what we can get, at least we are gonna get paid." kimt news 3 has received statements from various legislators about the end of the shutdown.. including senator amy klobuchar á senator tina smith á and first congressional district representative jim hagedorn. you can find their full statements on káiámát dot com./// two years ago on this day á an oil spill
Mason City
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
-13° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -13°
Austin
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -8°
Rochester
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -21°
We're tracking another winter storm looking to target the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Oil spill - two years later

Image

Finally getting paid

Image

Warming center needs volunteers

Image

Furnace Do's and Don'ts to Stay Safe and Warm

Image

Tracking an Incoming Winter Storm with a Potential to Drop 8-12".

Image

Business Offers Shelter from the Cold

Image

Racing on a Sticky Surface

Image

Local Theater Impacted by Cold

Community Events