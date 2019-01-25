Speech to Text for Finally getting paid

that the government has temporarily reáopened... southern minnesotans who have had to work without a paycheck can finally breath a sigh of relief. one federal medical center employee á sandy parr á has had to rethink every purchase her family makes during the shutdown. while parr says she and her colleagues are relieved they'll finally get paid áá they're not completely satisfied with this temporary resolution. xxx "i wish it would have been faster, because we have a lot of people that have been harmed because of this shutdown. for 35 days to have these employees basically not being paid and being able to survive is not acceptable, so i wish it would have been longeráterm. but we'll take what we can get, at least we are gonna get paid." kimt news 3 has received statements from various legislators about the end of the shutdown.. including senator amy klobuchar á senator tina smith á and first congressional district representative jim hagedorn. you can find their full statements on káiámát dot com.