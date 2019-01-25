Speech to Text for Warming center needs volunteers

over their head can grab a warm meal and a place to sleep during subázero temperatures. but it turns out... the salvation army can't continue to operate without the help of muchá needed volunteers. xxx "nobody realizes it but everybody is one bad decision and one paycheck away from being right here at the salvation army." edwin is staying at the warming center and enjoying the companionship of nathan rockey... a salvation army volunteer.. rockey... a mayo medical student... is spending his weekend serving others, conceding he has often taken the necessities of life for granted. "to not have to think about the cold, we think about the cold but it's not as real or as life and death." for john parker, whom we spoke to last week when the center wasn't an option, having a warm, safe place to sleep is a godsend. "last night, i was sleeping up in the stairways in the south area." any time at all outside is bone chilling. "my trip from here to the salvation army... it's enough time for the cold to get into my bones." rebecca snap needs more volunteers to fuel the center. "we need to have at least four people every single night during every shift and we have two shifts every night. so to be able to find upwards of 8 people every day that we're open. it's just kind of tough when you don't have a big pool of people to reach out to." to watch rockey moving around the center is to see a man giving with both love and gratitude. his work a blesing upon both rebecca snapp with the salvation army tells me she is looking for volunteers for tuesday... wednesday and thursday... and possibly friday. for more information on how you can volunteer... head to our website kimt dot com. live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. again á the warming center is set to stay open until thursday of next week or as long as there are zero or subázero temperatures.