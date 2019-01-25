Speech to Text for Furnace Do's and Don'ts to Stay Safe and Warm

thing you want is furnace failure... or for your furnace to cause a danger in your home. the rochester fire department advises you to check out your furnace this time of year and make sure snow isn't covering furnace vents á redirecting deadly carbon monoxide back into your home. we talked to experts at haley comfort systems á who say they're busy repairing and replacing furnaces because of the cold... project manager peter hassig on one common furnace hitch . we've been seeing quite a few cracked heat exchangers, so one personal piece of advice is get a carbon monoxide detector and have it in your home, it's a silent killer ráfád also warns you to keep 3 feet of clearance around any heating device á never use an extension cord á and only use devices designed to heat your