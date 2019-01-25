Speech to Text for Tracking an Incoming Winter Storm with a Potential to Drop 8-12".

clouds will increase through the evening leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and lows falling back below zero. wind chills will be low once again, but not reaching advisory criteria á still, if you have plans to head out this friday night, you'll want to bundle up. saturday will bring back bits and pieces of sunshine alongside a slight chance for a few light flakes. temperatures will bounce back into the lower teens before falling back below zero saturday night. winds will remain fairly calm during this time, in the 5 to 10 mph range all attention then heads toward late sunday night as yet another winter storm takes aim at our area. significant snowfall is expected to blanket the area through monday morning, with most of our cities looking at a fresh 6á8" as an early estimate. temperatures will remain low, which will cause the snow to remain light and fluffy. with winds picking up, blowing snow during the event will be a big concern alongside snow covered roadways. after the snow, the coldest air of the season is set to arrive. temperatures will fall near á251 coming into tuesday. tonight: increasing clouds. lows: near á8. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: partly sunny/isolated light snow. highs: lower teens. winds: south the cold is real and