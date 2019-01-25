Speech to Text for Business Offers Shelter from the Cold

unrelenting that's why a local business owner is opening up her doors to those in need. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox takes us to a kasson clothing store that's being transformed into a warming center.xxx vo:thick coats, hats and gloves are winter essentials. and you can find many of those items here at becky's community closet. got up and startted my car and it said it was negative 10 and i know with the wind chill it's got to be well below that. vo: with freezing temperatures here to stay owner becky shultz has been busy keeping warm items on the shelves. but she also sees another need in her community... a warm place to stay. reporter: now these racks will be pushed aside to make room for beds and blankets vo:she says she was inspired by the warming centers in other communities and says there's a need for one in her own town. sot: i made some inquiries with the sheriff department and the local police department and they said there some possiblities outthere but nothing accessible. vo:so she started her own temporary warming center. when temperatures get dangerously low... she'll open her doors to those in need. for community members like daniel ziebell this kind guesture can save a life. sot daniel ziebell, resident: minnesota cold is not like... some people dont realize how a serious situation can occur in subzero temperatures especially when the wind hits. sot: i'm hoping this kind of open people heart up a little bit and they want to open their doors while people are with these temps á the last