Speech to Text for Racing on a Sticky Surface

head count started./// the north iowa events center is calling all race fans today and tomorrow for a oneá ofá aá kind racing event. káiámát news three's kaleb gillock shows us what's going on out there.xxx that's right. i'm out here at the north iowa events center right now where a day of thunder on syrup kicks off today and continues into tomorrow. it's where racers will get the chance to take the track but they'll have a sticky situation. we're offering racing from goákarts, motorcycles, four wheelers on a syrup sticky track it provides a lot of action and a ton of speed. racing enthusiasts from around the midwest are taking to the all seasons building to race on five gallons of cocaácola syrup. we roll it in. that provides the traction because these goákarts and motorcycles if they just went on bare concrete it just wouldn't work. and as you can tell this coke syrup coated track is actually quite sticky. oh yeah, if you walk across it if you're not wearing laced shoes they might fall right off. and keagan thompson says it poses challenges for the drivers. a lot of it's tire prep and a lot of work in the tires. this new year is bringing the same goal for channel one food bank in rochester... collect a mile of mac and cheese. this is a look at pallets collected for the same drive two years ago. all four rochester hyá vee locations will be asking shoppers to donate this golden cheesy dinner to help feed hungry kids in the community. they're hoping to collect 9á thousand boxes... which is oneá mileáworth... tomorrow and sunday to help feed hungry kids this winter and spring. collection bins will be put out in each of those hyá vees.///