Speech to Text for Local Theater Impacted by Cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vees./// the frigid temperatures are so cold that one north iowa theatre will not be able to update its marquee. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was at the cresco theatre and opera house á and explains why.xxx this marquee is actually not that old á as it was refinished during a recent renovation project. but you won't see a change to the movie listings because of the bitter chill. changing the letters on a marquee can take about 20á 30 minutes á and it's not exactly easy when you're standing on a ladder á especially when being faced with brutal winds. gayle kelm is the vice president of the theatre commission á and notes that even with the cold á business has picked up... and the theater is letting customers know about showtimes through their facebook page á website á and voicemail. "we've had a really good attendance this week in particular with the movie the mule, and we're starting a dog's way home tonight. so we're expecting a really good crowd too." in cresco á alex jirgens á kimt news 3.///