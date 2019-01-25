Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local Theater Impacted by Cold

They're not able to change the letters on their sign because of the bitter cold

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Local Theater Impacted by Cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vees./// the frigid temperatures are so cold that one north iowa theatre will not be able to update its marquee. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was at the cresco theatre and opera house á and explains why.xxx this marquee is actually not that old á as it was refinished during a recent renovation project. but you won't see a change to the movie listings because of the bitter chill. changing the letters on a marquee can take about 20á 30 minutes á and it's not exactly easy when you're standing on a ladder á especially when being faced with brutal winds. gayle kelm is the vice president of the theatre commission á and notes that even with the cold á business has picked up... and the theater is letting customers know about showtimes through their facebook page á website á and voicemail. "we've had a really good attendance this week in particular with the movie the mule, and we're starting a dog's way home tonight. so we're expecting a really good crowd too." in cresco á alex jirgens á kimt news 3.///
Mason City
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -13°
Albert Lea
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -15°
We're tracking another winter storm looking to target the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Furnace Do's and Don'ts to Stay Safe and Warm

Image

Tracking an Incoming Winter Storm with a Potential to Drop 8-12".

Image

Business Offers Shelter from the Cold

Image

Racing on a Sticky Surface

Image

Local Theater Impacted by Cold

Image

Water main breaks, cutting off water service in Cresco

Image

Price of stamps to go up

Image

Event gathers resources available to the homeless

Image

Austin HRA dips into reserve funds

Image

Spoofing alert

Community Events