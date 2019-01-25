Speech to Text for Water main breaks, cutting off water service in Cresco

neighborhood this morning á as crews worked to repair a broken watermain. kimt news 3's alex jirgens went there today to hear from those impacted.xxx crews have been out here since 9:30 this morning trying to fix this water main break. and they're doing so in very, very cold temperatures. what started out as a report of water in a resident's yard leads to a street being excavated in order to tackle the root of the problem á a broken water main. several dump truck loads of dirt were hauled away as crews tried to get at it. cindy yslas lives on the affected block á in a house just over 120 years old. "in fact, we've always been worried about this old house and its pipes and how long it was going to hold on before they gave out. now, its the water on the street that's been giving us problems." this is her first time being affected by a main break. "that's the biggest fear when we get to these sub zero temperatures is that the ground doesn't play well. and it wreaks havoc on a lot of the old houses, the old plumbing, the old fixtures in this town." rod freidhof is the city public works director says since october á they've had 5 mains to repair... and more could be on the way depending on the weather. "if we get an extended cold snap that lasts a couple 2á3 weeks, then we're gonna start having concerns having more main breaks." in cresco á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. the main has since been repaired. friedhof says ground movement likely caused by moisture, combined with deepening frost may have played a role in this break./// coming