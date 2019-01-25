Speech to Text for Price of stamps to go up

wedding coming up or you own a business... regardless á if you plan on sending out a bunch of mail you might want to buy your stamps before sunday. kimt news 3's katie huinker explains why.xxx postal workers here at the mason city post office are reminding people á the price of the forever stamp is going up. each one used to cost 50 cents, on sunday that's going up to 55. so now is the time to stock up. are there stamps i can get for ya at all today? during my brief time at the post office today á hundreds of stamps were sold. people are coming in and buying them by the coil ahead of the price increase on sunday. that includes alan steckman. oh we stocked up on about 17 coils of first class stamps. doing that saved him 85 dollars. steckman understands price increases happen over time but remembers when they were (significanly less. in the 1950s stamps were 3 cents. others like michelle sanders didn't bother buying extra today because she says no matter the price, they are a necessity. for me i just have to do it no matter what. there is good news for your wallet á each additional ounce for a first class mail letter will cost 15 cents which is a six cent (decrease from what we were stocking up isn't a bad idea á as the forever stamp can be used well (forever regardless of future price increases.///