Event gathers resources available to the homeless

anyone who could use a little bit of assistance getting back on their feet... rochester has an annual event to help. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there. she joins us live now á annalise?xxx george á i'm here at the rochester regional sports center á where today á the homeless community network of olmsted county hosted project community connect á an event that connects people to resources./// "10 pounds lighter" jamie peters just got a fresh haircut at project community connect á and picked up some blankets. this is her fourth year coming to the homeless community network's event. "the homeless, you gotta look at the government shutdown, how it's affecting others, and it's affecting a lot of people" "all it takes is one emergency, one issue that comes up, a medical issue, a car repair, that can get a person or a family behind." people dropping by project community connect can check out a variety of resources to help them get back on track... including getting a free haircut á a hot meal á a new pair of free shoes á and medical attention. "anything we can do to help the homeless" mackenzie robinson is one of the many winona state university nursing students volunteering at the event... they're providing everything from vision exams á to helping people get the medications they need. "very eye opening and shocking too. you hear about it but you don't really notice how common it is and how much its out there, so it really puts you back in your place and you just are more thankful. it's a great experience. they're wonderful to work with." peters and the other people visiting project community care thank the volunteers and services for helping them get ahead. "you guys do an awesome job."/// every year á rochester is required by the housing and urban development to report how many homeless people are in the area... the deadline is the end of january á so this event is an opportunity to get the homeless in one place. when i was here this morning an hour after the event began á they ran out of questionnairre s for people to report homelessness and needed to print off more. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.//// thank you annalise. this is the 11th year the event has been held./// a