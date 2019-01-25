Speech to Text for Austin HRA dips into reserve funds

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a vote./// this deal comes just as the austin housing and redevelopment authority decided to use its reserved funds to cover the costs of its section eight housing program. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke to the director about the tough decision.xxx reporter: here in austin the affects of the government shutdown hasn't hit home. but now the hra is starting to feel the financial pressure from the shutdown. natsot: what will we do to cover these rent payments vo:that's jon erichson. he's the executive director of the housing and redevelopment authority here in austin. he oversees section eightá funded housing. that's a program that offers help with rent. each month they recieve funding from the federal government. so far this month and next month are covered but funding is still up in the air for the month of march. during the last 30 days of the shutdown... he and other boardmembers have decided to use reserved funding to continue covering housing costs. they're hopeful this is the last time the city will have to cover for the federal government. we're very optomistic there's going to be an end to the government shutdown soon. the federal government will reimburse austin's háráa if it ends up using reserve funds./// roger