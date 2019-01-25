Speech to Text for Spoofing alert

a scary situation for a north iowa family when their fourteen year old daughter started getting phone calls from a number they didn't know asking for her private information. káiámát news three's brian tabick is speaking with the family to try and get their message out about caller iád spoofing. i've updated my phone so i can tell how long i've been on my phone. natasha ott is like many teenagersááshe spends a good chunk of time on her cell phone. there's times that i have to like plug it in twice today but earlier this week she started receiving phone calls from a number she didn't know. i was put on the line with the guy and all he kept saying was i he's like talking all i can like he knows me giving her mom quiet the scare. i wasn't home at the time so it made me want to hurry home and everything so when i didn't get home i took her phone just in case it would have been a call back kristin didn't wait for the person to call and instead called the number backáá turns out it belonged to another iowa womanááott says the lady on the other line called her cellphone provider about her number being used to threaten others and was told it's known as "caller iád spoofing". there's actually nothing you can do about it because they get random numbers from your cell phone and they change their number over to your cell phone and you never know that they're actually calling and the calls didn't stop. i got another unknown number called me and i went to hang up on it well it like i heard his voice