Charles City Recycling Rates Rise

residents of charles city will soon be paying a little more for their recycling service. as kimt news 3's george mallet is finding out á the move is actually part of a worldwide trend. on the scene well here's your typical recycling bin. in charles city the cost of having your recycling bin emptied just went up in price... from between one dollar to two dollars and fifty cents. seems the economics of recycling have changed. charles city residents will see the price hike in their march statements. the hike was requested by jendro sanitation with the city council giving the okay at last monday's regular meeting. steven diers is the charles city administrator and understands what jendro is facing. at one point they were able to receive a small amount of payment for recycling. that dynamic has changed so now they're paying to get rid of it and paying for transportatio n costs. diers speculates that tariffs may be part of the equation. maybe so. in 2018 china, once the largest importer of u.s. recyclables, imposed stricter guidelines for what it would accept as recyclable material. as a result, china is taking far less stuff. tyler klatt isn't crying over the hike. like shoveling snowááá natso shoveling snow. he views it as just another burden of home ownership. i just bought a house, so i'm seeing expenses i didn't know. so $1.75 a month isn't going to make or break this deal. that doesn't bother me for now we're only talking the rate increase for charles city residents kicks in next month, but as george said, that bill won't go out until march.///