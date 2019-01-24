Speech to Text for Local sports highlights from Thursday

while the cold temperatures temperatures might have you singing the blues á others are fleeing to high school gyms to stay warm. káiámát news 3 sports á cory bhend was one of them á cory were you able to stay warm tonight??? we begin with a summit meeting in the hiawatha valley gold division... rochester lourdes with just one conference loss on the season hosting undefeated lake city. second half... nathan heise creating offense for the tigers... he splashes the step back three. then on the inbound play... oliver dahlberg finds colin meade for the basket... eagles cutting into the tigers lead. but lake city had too much shooting... heise finds justin wohlers for the three. the eagles take a tough loss... a noná conference matchup... doveráeyota hosting the byron bears. brady williams gets a steal for the eagles and slams it home at the other end. byron responds... jake braaten finds will holz under the bucket for two. but then it's williams... getting another steal... he takes it all the way and throws it down again... firing up the crowd and his teammates. doveráeyota beats the bears... 61á45 is the final. and now for tonight's girls hoops action á we send things over to káiámát news 3 sports kaleb gillock in studio 3. kaleb? hey thank you cory. with the cold temperatures á there wasn't a whole lot going on here in northern iowa tonight á but it didn't stop central springs from travelling to northwoodá kensett. that's where the vikings would host the panthers this evening. we start in the third quarter where alivea harms knocks down the midrange jumper to close the gap. then it's liberty ewen going to work at the post with some nice move and banks it in. but the vikings piece together a strong fourth quarter... laura hopperstad puts up the three á it's good! then one dribble of the pass á julia quisley hits another and the vikings take this one