Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

IGHSAU Jan. 24 Poll

IGHSAU Jan. 24 Poll

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 10:57 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for IGHSAU Jan. 24 Poll

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

march 27th./// the iowa girls high school athletic union released its weekly poll today with multiple teams still in the rankings. in class 1a á west hancock remains undefeated á ranking second. then in 3a á osage is also unbeaten á ranking second. clear lake remains fourth with a 10 and three record. algona continues to hold fifth spot in 3a while crestwood moves inside the topá10 to ninth. and mason city is 10 and four on the year á ranking third among the 4a
Mason City
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -30°
Albert Lea
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -21°
Austin
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -28°
Charles City
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -28°
Rochester
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -31°
We're tracking more blowing snow tonight alongside dangerously cold temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Charles City Recycling Rates Rise

Image

Local sports highlights from Thursday

Image

IGHSAU Jan. 24 Poll

Image

Hurt named to All-American roster

Image

Rising recycling costs

Image

New pilot program

Image

SNAP offerings during shutdown.

Image

Local girl opens up about spoofing

Image

Bouncing power lines

Image

Rochester police awards

Community Events