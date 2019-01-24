Speech to Text for Hurt named to All-American roster

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

open tonight but before we get to that á we have some big news out of rochester this evening. earlier this afternoon á the rosters for the 20á19 mcdonalds allá american games were released á and by no surprise á john marshall's á matthew hurt á made the cut. hurt is only the 14th basketball player from minnesota to receive this prestigious honor á and will join 23 other topá basketball players from around the country for the 42nd annual game