Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hurt named to All-American roster

Hurt named to All-American roster

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Hurt named to All-American roster

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

open tonight but before we get to that á we have some big news out of rochester this evening. earlier this afternoon á the rosters for the 20á19 mcdonalds allá american games were released á and by no surprise á john marshall's á matthew hurt á made the cut. hurt is only the 14th basketball player from minnesota to receive this prestigious honor á and will join 23 other topá basketball players from around the country for the 42nd annual game
Mason City
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -30°
Albert Lea
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -21°
Austin
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -28°
Charles City
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -28°
Rochester
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -31°
We're tracking more blowing snow tonight alongside dangerously cold temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Charles City Recycling Rates Rise

Image

Local sports highlights from Thursday

Image

IGHSAU Jan. 24 Poll

Image

Hurt named to All-American roster

Image

Rising recycling costs

Image

New pilot program

Image

SNAP offerings during shutdown.

Image

Local girl opens up about spoofing

Image

Bouncing power lines

Image

Rochester police awards

Community Events