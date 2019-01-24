Clear
New pilot program

Students will have the chance to help out with the pilot shortage.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

it's one of the fastest ways we travel around the world... through the air. and there's a growing need for pilots to operate those planes. now á rochester community and technical college is looking to address that need through a new aviation program.xxx a small step into curbing that pilot shortage. that's nick fancher (faná cher) á the president of great plains avaition... he's teaming up with rochester community and technical college for a new aviation pilot program. among the people excited for the program is pilot instructor jim perry... who says for students who very much an opportunity for people who want to get into aviation and see aviation as a career this is a good time to be getting into it. rácátác will start accepting applications for the program this fall.//// it was a scary situation for one
We're tracking more blowing snow tonight alongside dangerously cold temperatures.
Community Events