Speech to Text for SNAP offerings during shutdown.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it with everyone./// day 34 of the longest government shutdown continues áá and residents who are using the supplemental nutritional assistance program áá or snap á are worried about the potential impacts. fresh thyme grocery store in rochester is one establishment (not accepting sanp right now... the company says they've gone through the application to be authorized to use food assitance programs... but because of the shutdown á they haven't been given the approval they need to start doing it. we spoke with one concerned mother in preston who says she relies on snap to feed her child á and she is outraged at how this could affect families like hers. xxx "there are a lot of single mothers out there who can't work because they have to take care of their children so it's very beneficial to us like that." a representative from fresh thyme tells kimt they anxiously await the opportunity to offer food assistance. /// the kasson police department is asking