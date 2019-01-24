Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local girl opens up about spoofing

A scary situation for a North Iowa family when their daughter started receiving weird phone calls.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Local girl opens up about spoofing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it was a scary situation for one north iowa family when their daughter started receiving weird phone calls from an iowa number. natasha ott is a freshman at rockford high school and like most teens she spends a lot of time on her phone. this monday she says she received a phone call about car insurance... tried to get on the "do not call" list and was trasnfered to a male who she says started harrasing her and asking for private information. when her mother kristin got home from work they called the number back and it went through to another iowa woman. they later learned the individual used the iowa woman's number without her knowingáá according to the fácác this is known as caller iád spoofing and the calls didn't stop there.xxx i got another unknown number called me and i went to hang up on it well i heard his voice and then i'm like i started freaking out and i started like hang up and so it just kind of freaked me out how it was calling me again the ott's did not call the police and file a complaint á but say they are most likely going to change natasha's phone number. it's a scary wake up call for the family á and they wanted to
Mason City
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -30°
Albert Lea
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -21°
Austin
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -28°
Charles City
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -28°
Rochester
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -31°
We're tracking more blowing snow tonight alongside dangerously cold temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Charles City Recycling Rates Rise

Image

Local sports highlights from Thursday

Image

IGHSAU Jan. 24 Poll

Image

Hurt named to All-American roster

Image

Rising recycling costs

Image

New pilot program

Image

SNAP offerings during shutdown.

Image

Local girl opens up about spoofing

Image

Bouncing power lines

Image

Rochester police awards

Community Events