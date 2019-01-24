Speech to Text for Local girl opens up about spoofing

it was a scary situation for one north iowa family when their daughter started receiving weird phone calls from an iowa number. natasha ott is a freshman at rockford high school and like most teens she spends a lot of time on her phone. this monday she says she received a phone call about car insurance... tried to get on the "do not call" list and was trasnfered to a male who she says started harrasing her and asking for private information. when her mother kristin got home from work they called the number back and it went through to another iowa woman. they later learned the individual used the iowa woman's number without her knowingáá according to the fácác this is known as caller iád spoofing and the calls didn't stop there.xxx i got another unknown number called me and i went to hang up on it well i heard his voice and then i'm like i started freaking out and i started like hang up and so it just kind of freaked me out how it was calling me again the ott's did not call the police and file a complaint á but say they are most likely going to change natasha's phone number. it's a scary wake up call for the family á and they wanted to