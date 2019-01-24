Speech to Text for Bouncing power lines

are making an impact locally... as businesses.... homes and farms are getting power blinks. miáenergy coá op á an electrical distribution company tells kimt approximately 15áhundred people were affected tonight on highway 80 which runs from fountain to wykoff. kimt news 3's isabella basco spoke to some residents on how their lives are getting interrupted by the bouncing of the power lines. / on the scene < <nats > village square of fountain is known for their homemade pies and pizza. but their tightáknit operation took a hit in minnesota's whipping winter winds. "refrigerators act up sometimes so it's hard on that when the power goes on and off like it did because some of them were a longer burst of outage but some were off and then right back on." they had to find creative ways to maintain their inventory. "we had to set things outside to cool down." wingert says power outages can be terrible áá not just for business but for staff. "if there's nobody here, you could go crazy." just down the road áá valley design áá a manufacturer á á faced similar problems. in fact áá they sent people home early. "it slowed everything down. so everything we normally would be able to produce is going to be behind a bit. we'll have to make up tomorrow as long as we don't have any other issues." anderson says it's less than ideal. "yeah it's just been frustrating. just kind of drags everything out then and you just sit there and feel like you can't do anything." but wingert knows áá it's all in a day's work especially during the that was kimt news 3's isabella basco reporting. a representative from miáenergy coáop tells kimt once the lines are galloping there is not much that can be done to alleviate it until the winds die down. the city administrator of preston also says the city is experiencing a number of momentary power outages from galloping transmission lines. /// it's a night of celebration á to honor the brave