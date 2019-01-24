Helping Hawk

Clear
Kasson police need your help getting some gear for their new K9

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

the kasson police department is asking for your help getting new gear for their one and only four legged officer. officer gerald runnells and his ká9 hawk are currently using this squad car... which the police chief tells kimt is in desperate need of a facelift. the department is trying to raise about 5 thousand dollars to get a new inácar kennel á a vest for the dog á a new heat alarm system á and a door pop.... which would allow the officer to open the dog's door with the push of a button on his belt... which officer runnels says would be a huge help.xxx "there are times where it would be nice to be bale to deploy the dog with the push of a button its safer for everybody its comforting to know that if we were in a crash that the dog would be more protected, i would be more protected." the community has already raised over 2á thousand dollars towards their goal... if you'd like to donate á head to kimt dot com á and look for this story under local news. we'll have the link for you there./// doing good for the environment can come at a cost for you! just ahead á kimt news 3's george mallet is taking a look at the rising cost of recycling./// and still to come... a look at
We're tracking more blowing snow tonight alongside dangerously cold temperatures.
