Speech to Text for Business of the Year

every year á the clear lake chamber of commerce recognizes people and businesses for their contributions to the community. one of the most coveted titles is "business of the year" kimt news 3's katie huinker explains how this year's winners are preserving a piece of history. xxx iio built in 1890 á the lake theater is an icon in clear lake. since then a lot of work has been done to keep it alive and well. and today the current owners are being recognized for their dedication to the community cornerstone. hand clapping aaron and erin donaldson have great childhood memories at the lake theater. when it went up for sale... the thought of it not being here for future generations didn't sit well with me. so they took it over nearly three years ago. from roof repair, updated heating and cooling systems and a state of the art sound system... in that time the donaldson's have made major improvements. all so the people of clear lake and beyond can continue coming to this little theater. it's one reason why "lake theater" won business of the year. i think the business of the year king of amplifies the mission statement of the city, the chamber right. what they are trying to do they are trying to make clear lake that shining star on the hill to be something people want to visit, live in build in and to be recognized