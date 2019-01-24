Speech to Text for Tracking Dangerous Cold and A Potential Snow Storm This Weekend

weather-live-2 with our area- wide winter weather advisory coming to an end around 6 pm tonight,another advisory goes into effect immediately after. a wind chill advisory has been issued for 6 pm tonight though friday morning. thanks to the passing of an arctic front early this morning, strong northwest winds will persist into the evening and overnight hours with the continuing threat of patchy bowing snow across area highways. wind chills will be falling into dangerous levels, nearing -35 tonight and early morning friday. kids headed to the bus stop will need to pack on a few extra layers and cover up as much exposed skin as possible. scattered flurry chances outline the rest of the week with temperatures climbing back into the lower teens for saturday. we're tracking another potential storm headed toward the midwest starting sunday pm and lasting all through monday. again, this storm is on track to either pass to the south or hit the area straight on. further analysis is needed to nail down timing, forecast track, and snowfall potential. tonight: patchy blowing snow/partly cloudy/windy. lows: middle teens below zero. wind chills near -35. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. gusts near 30 mph. friday: increasing clouds/isolated flurries. highs: low to mid single digits winds: south southwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday night: mostly cloudy. lows: upper single digits below zero. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thank you sara. / windy driving