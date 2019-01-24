Speech to Text for Free Rides for Federal Workers

we are now over a month into the government shutdown... and thousands of federal employees across the nation are going without pay. to help ease some of those workers' money worries á rochester city council authorized free rides for federal workers on public transportatio n. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox reports. xxx i really feel for the workers who are impacted. i think it's incredible the squabbling that's going on. vo:amy olsoná treptow has lived in rochester for nearly 20á years. she's not a federal employee but couldnt imagine the stress they're dealing with. sot: not being able to feed your children not being able to pay your rent or your mortage not being able to put gas in your vehicle just things that are often taken for granted. reporter: the shutdown has left many families on a tight budget and to help allievate some stress the city council authorized a no fare transit option for federal employees. nat:bus vo:city council unamiounsly ... federal workers can ride rochester public transit for free. all they''ll need is their federal iád. one way we can help. and city staff has really done what we can to put this program in place right away so we can offer free rides to all federal rochester public transit says the free rides will continue until the shutdown ends... or additional action is taken by the council.///