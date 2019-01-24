Speech to Text for Driving in the whipping January winds

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the ability to travel. for their dedication to the community cornerstone. hand clapping aaron and erin donaldson have great childhood memories at the lake theater. when it went up for sale... the thought of it not being here for future generations didn't sit well with me. so they took it over nearly three years ago. from roof repair, updated heating and cooling systems and a state of the art sound system... in that time the donaldson's have made major improvements. all so the people of clear lake and beyond can continue coming to this little theater. it's one reason why "lake theater" won business of the year. i think the business of the year king of amplifies the mission statement of the city, the chamber right. what they are trying to do they are trying to make clear lake that shining star on the hill to be something people want to visit, live in build in and to be recognized there's no question... the wind has picked up dramatically in the last 12 hours. so we wanted to know if the conditions have affected the ability to travel. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with drivers passing through iowa about their windy travels.xxx the top of iowa rest area is the final one in iowa before crossing the minnesota border. and there have been a few people stopping just to pull over and take a break. sisters cathy larweck and cindy johnson are heading from just north of the twin cities to arizona for a vacation. "i started out with my cruise control on, but it's not good with all the safety equipment on your cars and that. you can slow up and slow down. so not a good idea to have your cruise control on in this wind." they've been able to maintain their speed.. until the visibility started changing. "there's been a couple whiteouts. the roads are not slick though, but it's almost like hazy because of the snow being blown around." rob mauritz and his wife are traveling in the opposite direction... from des moines to near wisconsin dells. "it was worse near des moines, cuz there's more snow on the ground, so there's more to blow. and then there was a stretch there where it wasn't so bad but now it's getting bad again. the visibility is getting worse." they say they've been able to drive the speed limit... but did come across a scary situation. "we did see one truck that appeared to be dying. it was still in the road, flashers, and that's scary cuz you don't know if someone's going to catch up to him too quickly." but they're no strangers to this weather á but safety is always forefront. back to back sots "we live in minnesota. we always drive in this kind of weather." "being from wisconsin,