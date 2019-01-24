Speech to Text for Intersection change looks to improve pedestrian safety

you might notice something a little different while walking in downtown rochester... the city is testing out a new type of intersection that aims to improve pedestrian safety. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how the intersection works to do just that.xxx crosswalk prototyping-pkgll-1 crosswalk prototyping-pkgll-3 normally when crossing an intersection, we press the button, see the walk sign and green light, and walk across the intersection. but in rochester this may become a thing of the past. crosswalk prototyping-pkgll-12 steven estes walks downtown to work every day...and often has to dodge cars. crosswalk prototyping-pkgll-7 sometimes i still have that awkward encounter with cars trying to turn left. then it's a who goes first kind of thing. crosswalk prototyping-pkgll-11 the city of rochester is testing out new intersections so drivers know pedestrians go first. it's a change so small, estes didn't even notice it at first. not necessarily but at this intersection...th e walk sign goes on four seconds before the green light for cars. city traffic engineer sam budzyna says it allows pedestrians to be more visible to drivers. crosswalk prototyping-pkgll-6 and it allows them to establish their right of way in the intersection. lowerthird2line:new intersections improve pedestrian safety rochester, mn and research shows giving pedestrians a four second head start isn't just helpful, but it can also save lives. according to the national association of city transportation officials these intersections reduce pedestrian- vehicle collisions by as much as 60 percent. most of the feedback i've been getting is pretty positive, people want to see it expand to other intersections. and it's a step towards safety, estes appreciates. it's nice to know i'm able to have a right of way and not have to decide am i supposed to let the car go, are they supposed to be watching for me. right now there are only two of these intersections being tested out but budzyna tells me we can expect more in town in the near future. in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. / the two intersections where this is being tested are west center street and 4th street. there - the lights are programmed differently than elsewhere in the city. the tests won't cost the city any money. /