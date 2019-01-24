Speech to Text for Staying safe in the bitter cold

avoiding frostbite-stinger-2 the bitter cold that's on the way is not only unpleasant...but also very dangerous. especially for those that are forced to spend extended periods of time outside. kimt news three's alex jirgens shows us ways to stay safe as we get ready for bone-chilling winter weather.xxx avoiding frostbite-llminipkg-1 avoiding frostbite-llminipkg-2 there are some jobs that have to be done regardless of the conditions outside - including delivering your mail. one mail carrier i spoke with today says that while they're out and about - they have plenty of protection to protect them from frostbite. lowerthird2line:doing outside work while in the cold mason city, ia deb mueller has been delivering mail for 31 years. she's no stranger to the cold while working - as she's been through even colder conditions. before doing their routes - mueller and other carriers layer up to protect from the chill. lowerthird2line:deb mueller mail carrier, usps "most of us startt with the long johns and heavy wool pants, a lot of people even put on another layer underneath the wind pants. boots, we have toe warmers. those work great, my feet are generally warm. again, it's a lot of layers. hands, i prefer these with the handwarmers in them, only one finger sticks out." avoiding frostbite-llminipkg-5 deb also tells me they take plenty of breaks to warm up inside their vehicles. in mason city- alex jirgens - kimt news 3. /