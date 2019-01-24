Speech to Text for Early Childhood Education Expansion

providing families with affordable early education for kids. that's the goal of the new hoover early learning school in rochester. it's the second early learning school in the rochester public school district. and it just opened up this academic year. cheering community members joined in on this ribbon cutting ceremony today. they're celebrating of the expansion and opening of the school. koni grimsrud is the assistant director of special education for r-p-s...and also has kids in the district. so she knows just how important early education is for children. early education is of utmost importance to helping level the playing field for all childen so that we can best prepare our future learners for successful kindergarten. kids that go through r-p-s's early education schools then are able to transition into any of the elementary schools in rochester.