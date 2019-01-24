Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Early Childhood Education Expansion

Another option for early learning in Rochester.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 5:16 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Early Childhood Education Expansion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

providing families with affordable...ear ly education for kids. that's the goal of the new hoover early learning school in rochester. it's the second early learning school in the rochester public school district. and it just opened up this academic year.xxx early childhood expansion-vo-1 early childhood expansion-natvo-3 cheering community members joined in on this ribbon cutting ceremony today. they're celebrating of the expansion and opening of the school. koni grimsrud is the assistant director of special education for r-p-s...and also has kids in the district. so she knows just how important early education is for children.xxx early childhood expansion-sot-1 early childhood expansion-sot-2 early education is of utmost importance to helping level the playing field for all childen so that we can best prepare our future learners for successful kindergarten. kids that go through r-p-s's early education schools then are able to transition into any of the elementary schools in rochester.
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -26°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -21°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -24°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -24°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -25°
We're tracking more blowing snow tonight alongside dangerously cold temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Intersection change looks to improve pedestrian safety

Image

Staying safe in the bitter cold

Image

Early Childhood Education Expansion

Image

WX toss to patio

Image

Handling Frigid Temps

Image

Tracking Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

Image

Rochester's Winterfest starts Thursday

Image

Byron Public Schools helping families impacted by shutdown

Image

NIACC WRESTLING VS. IOWA CENTRAL

Image

NIACC MEN DEFEAT LPTC

Community Events