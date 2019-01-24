Speech to Text for Handling Frigid Temps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

danger we need to keep in mind this week...we're tracking dangerously cold weather moving in later this week. our kimt stormteam meteorologists say on friday...it will be around sixteen degrees...but it will feel like 35 below. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is hitting the streets to find out how people plan on staying warm. he joins us live in mason city...brian?xxx working in the cold-lintro-2 amy raquel--plenty of people were out and about today enjoying the day off from school you can see but on friday...that's likely going to be a different story.xxx working in the cold-lmpkg-1 working in the cold-lmpkg-2 natural sound the sledding hill is a popular places today for people hoping to get outside while they can still bare the tempetures. but for those like joyce flynn, they are already making plans for when the bitter cold hits later this week. working in the cold-lmpkg-3 stay and read a book watch tv basically i just staying under the covers working in the cold-ltag-2 amy those with the mason city fire department say calls for help also go down when the temperatures go get low like this...saying most people try and follow joyce's advice. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. some reminders