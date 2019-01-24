Speech to Text for Tracking Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

front is passing early this morning that will bring strong northwest winds gusting to around 40 mph today. this will cause temperatures to steadily drop even into the afternoon. wind chills will be as low as á35 degrees in the afternoon and evening. the wind will also cause blowing snow, reducing visibility, hence a winter weather advisory for the entire area through this evening. freeborn county is under a blizzard warning through 9 am. most of the area is under a wind chill advisory through tomorrow. lows fall to á16 tonight with a very cold start to friday. besides a chance for flurries on saturday, we are tracking the next accumulating snow system for sunday pm through monday. behind that will come the chance for near record cold temperatures, colder than what we will experience over the next couple of days. today: scattered am flurries/blowi ng snow/decreasi ng clouds/falling temps. highs: temperatures dropping. winds: northwest at 20 to 30 mph. gusts near 40 mph. tonight: partly cloudy/winds decrease. lows: middle teens below zero. winds: west northwest decreasing from 25 to 5 mph. friday: