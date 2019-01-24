Clear
Rochester's Winterfest starts Thursday

Posted: Thu Jan 24 04:27:25 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 24 04:27:25 PST 2019
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Rochester's Winterfest starts Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today is the start of the 17th annual winterfest... a monthálong event full of winter activities, including some new ones this year. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us how winterfest benefits the community. members continue to lean on noná profits like channel one food bank, just one of the organizations supported in winterfest. tracy mccray is a self described "winter lover" and a volunteer. her view á getting involved and helping out in a fun way like the cardboard sledding competition, can only help during this time of great i think that anything, anytime you can embrace winter and help somebody else, it makes you feel better. and there's definitely a need for it right now, and maybe always, to help each other. mccray also tells me often at the events there will be a speak from the organization it's helping... so it's also a great opportunity to learn. the first event is an art exhibit at the senior living center the charter house, that is from 4á30 to 6á 30 tonight. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, some things going on this year, include curling! that's happening at "little thistle brewing company." for a full list of everything happening during "winterfest" go to out website, kimt.com.
We're tracking blowing snow and dangerously cold temperatures with a strong northwest wind!
