Speech to Text for Byron Public Schools helping families impacted by shutdown

tomorrow will mark a second paycheck missed for government employees working without pay. byron public schools is helping these families in their distric t today.( kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us how. tyler and arielle, byron public schools tells me families are now starting to come forward and ask for help... but they've been planning ways to help since the first days of the government shutdown, showing just how strong of a community byron is. this is the space when the food comes in and gets delivered. this is byron public school's social worker christine jostock... i caught up with her just as she was showing channel one food bank where they keep some of their resources for students. the school district, is helping families impacted by the closed government by referring them to resources like united way, and even providing some of their own like bearpacks... a year round program giving students in need food for the weekends, the program now extended to students affected by the shutdown. byron is a tight community, and helps each other in times of need... offering support also teaches students we are teaching kids things other than reading, writing and math you know. it's the real life living skills, how do you cope when things come up? because life is not one straight easy line. jostock tells me parents are always helping the school with volunteering, and its important for the district to help them too. she says the byron public schools advises any family in need in the district to reach out to their students' respective school counselor. they can give you infomration on more resources like help on prescition medicine and food costs.