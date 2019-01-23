Speech to Text for NIACC WRESTLING VS. IOWA CENTRAL

over to the rec center for some wrestling action á we jump right in a 165 between russ jenett and xavier judge. judge would get the early takedown and would go on to take the win by fall. then at 174 á it's austin lamm and mason carpenter. this one would take some time to settle á carpenter gets the reversal but would have to settle for a win by decision three to one. iowa central would go on to win this dual 28 to 15. in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3 sports.