NIACC WRESTLING VS. IOWA CENTRAL

Posted: Wed Jan 23 21:15:09 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 21:15:09 PST 2019
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

over to the rec center for some wrestling action á we jump right in a 165 between russ jenett and xavier judge. judge would get the early takedown and would go on to take the win by fall. then at 174 á it's austin lamm and mason carpenter. this one would take some time to settle á carpenter gets the reversal but would have to settle for a win by decision three to one. iowa central would go on to win this dual 28 to 15. in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3 sports.
