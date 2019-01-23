Clear
NIACC MEN DEFEAT LPTC

Posted: Wed Jan 23 21:05:13 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 21:05:14 PST 2019
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

the niacc men were also at home tonight. deundra roberson over to mason city native á kyle lang á who knocks down the threeá point jumper. then wendell matthews with the breakaway á the basket and the foul! but the warriors keep it interesting á reynold laurent finds tyriek railey for the alleyá oop. but the trojans were too much á quentin hardrict up the floor to james harris for the three. we're still waiting on the final score á but at last check á niacc was ahead./// and
