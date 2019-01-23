Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

NIACC WOMEN DEFEAT LPTC

NIACC WOMEN DEFEAT LPTC

Posted: Wed Jan 23 21:03:33 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 21:03:33 PST 2019
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for NIACC WOMEN DEFEAT LPTC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take it away. hey thank you cory. here in north iowa á it was all about the niacc trojans with both basketball teams and the wrestling team at home tonight. just like this guy was hungry for some popcorn á the niacc ladies were hungry for another win. we start in the second half where autam mendez drains the corner three. and the three ball was effective for the trojans tonight á mandy willems with another from downtown. and the shooting clinic continues á jada buford with the corner trifecta this one was all niacc á the thirdáranked trojans win at home 116 to 69. niacc will wrap up the regular season on january 31st at iowa western.///
Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Prepare for an arctic onslaught! Brutally cold air heads in tonight alongside strong NW winds.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC WRESTLING VS. IOWA CENTRAL

Image

NIACC MEN DEFEAT LPTC

Image

NIACC WOMEN DEFEAT LPTC

Image

RCTC SWEEPS RIDGEWATER

Image

Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56

Image

SAW: KENDRA PETERSOHN

Image

Gas line hit in Mason City

Image

Firearms on school property

Image

Affordable housing project

Image

Hotel project moves forward

Community Events