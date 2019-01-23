Speech to Text for NIACC WOMEN DEFEAT LPTC

take it away. hey thank you cory. here in north iowa á it was all about the niacc trojans with both basketball teams and the wrestling team at home tonight. just like this guy was hungry for some popcorn á the niacc ladies were hungry for another win. we start in the second half where autam mendez drains the corner three. and the three ball was effective for the trojans tonight á mandy willems with another from downtown. and the shooting clinic continues á jada buford with the corner trifecta this one was all niacc á the thirdáranked trojans win at home 116 to 69. niacc will wrap up the regular season on january 31st at iowa western.///