Speech to Text for RCTC SWEEPS RIDGEWATER

the sports some wednesday hoops... rácátác taking on the ridgewater warriors. tight game in the second half... travis visser finds rodney lubin, who sinks the corner three and draws the foul... and does... i think that's a celebratory dance there. let's get to the finish... 10 seconds left... rácátác up by one... the warriors inbound it and jadaunte sutton drives and gets the layáin to take the lead... so it's up to naa'il mahdi for rácátác to toss up the halfá court heave at the buzzer... (and he knocks it down(!!! that sets off a wild courtside celebration. an unbelievable finish... the yellowjackets win 76á74. not that much suspense on the women's side... the lady yellowjackets win 99 to 38, giving rácátác the sweep of the doubleheader tonight. olivia matti had 30 points and alyssa whitson finished with a doubleá double... 18 points and 10