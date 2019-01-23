Speech to Text for Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56

there was one high school game rescheduled for tonight. the newman knights played host to the rockford warriors... improving to 10 and six on the year with tonight's 73 to 56 victory. newman's kailah thompson paved the way for all scorers tonight with 22 points and kealan curley pulled down 7 rebounds. for rockford á morgan thieman and amber reams combined for 39 of the warriors 56 points and jenna paulus grabbed eight boards.///