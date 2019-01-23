Clear
Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56

Posted: Wed Jan 23 20:53:33 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 20:53:33 PST 2019
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there was one high school game rescheduled for tonight. the newman knights played host to the rockford warriors... improving to 10 and six on the year with tonight's 73 to 56 victory. newman's kailah thompson paved the way for all scorers tonight with 22 points and kealan curley pulled down 7 rebounds. for rockford á morgan thieman and amber reams combined for 39 of the warriors 56 points and jenna paulus grabbed eight boards.///
