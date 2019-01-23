Speech to Text for SAW: KENDRA PETERSOHN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

well every wednesday we highlight a local student athlete who is succesful on the playing surface and the classroom. káiámát news three's á zach gilleland á introduces us to our studentá athlete of the week. the triton cobras girls' basketball team hasn't had much success in the past few decades... but things have changed... already doubling their win total from last season, their star forward kendra petersohn has been a key part in the turnaround. it's been a lot of fun, it's been a lot more competitive than it's been in the last couple of years. a lot more wins, it's just been a lot more fun like the dynamic of the game. one of the reasons why kendra petersohn has been so good on the court... she can score. and it doesn't seem to matter the range. she can score from the inside... mid range... and from the outside. the junior is averaging more than 16 points a game but head coach melissa young said it's not just the numbers on the stat sheet having an impact on the team. just little things like talking to the kids, shooting after practice, picking up the balls, helping with uniforms are just a lot of little things she kind of does that have an impact on our team. but there's no denying her offensive ability. shooters touch, there's just some kids that have that shooters touch which she definitely has. that's probably has come from a lot of shooting. petersohn is helping the cobras to their best season in 20 years. for her it was about changing the perception of triton basketball. we don't want to lose anymore and we don't want triton to be like a losing school or people think they can beat us. in dodge center, zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports. if you'd like to nominate a student athlete of the week click on the tab underneath the sports section and with all of the cancellations and delays we've seen the