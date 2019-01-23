Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gas line hit in Mason City

It blocked off part of a busy road Wednesday.

Posted: Wed Jan 23 20:47:16 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 23 20:47:16 PST 2019
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Gas line hit in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reckless driving./// part of a busy street in mason city was blocked off for a short time this afternoon. around 4á30 á crews responded to the intersection of 15th street and north federal avenue where officials say a driver slid off the intersection and struck a gas meter on the butcher's catering building á and as a precaution á traffic in the area was blocked. vicky jensen lives nearby á and was coming home from running errands when she came across the scene á and heard a loud echoing hiss.xxx "it echoed off the old buildings over here across the street, and it was loud. you could hear it." /// thankfully á no residents in the area were evacuated./// just ahead... a developing á and tragic á story out of florida tonight.xxx it's very shocking just ahead... the latest on the investigation into
Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Prepare for an arctic onslaught! Brutally cold air heads in tonight alongside strong NW winds.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC WRESTLING VS. IOWA CENTRAL

Image

NIACC MEN DEFEAT LPTC

Image

NIACC WOMEN DEFEAT LPTC

Image

RCTC SWEEPS RIDGEWATER

Image

Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56

Image

SAW: KENDRA PETERSOHN

Image

Gas line hit in Mason City

Image

Firearms on school property

Image

Affordable housing project

Image

Hotel project moves forward

Community Events