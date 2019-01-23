Speech to Text for Firearms on school property

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a bill making it's way to the senate would allow for licensed, permited, gun carriers to bring their firearms on school grounds. as káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning that's sparking up quite the conversation among parents. on the scene i just think there's more temptation to have outside shootings kim frank and jayn davis line up each day to pick up their kids after school. my daughter im picking up is 13. a new bill would allow licenced and permitted gun carriers to have their fire arms in the driveway or parking lot of schools would make this sign irrelevant. i don't believe a firearm should be in school area the bill is in only in its early stages. senators i spoke with say the idea is to allow offáduty law enforcement or retired folks to carry their weapons on school grounds. the argument is that it's too much of a hassle to take out of the car before picking up the kids. i should take you very long to put it away mason city police say offá duty officers can already legally go on school property with a weapon, but this would clean up some language in the law. if it's a police officer i trust his judgment. but multiple school superintedents question the benefits of such a law. i'm looking for what's going best for our kids and protect our kids i don't see why this would be anything that would protect our kids which is exactly what parents say they would like to see. my grandson walks out the door of the children's walk out the door i want to put any child in that kind of jeopardy local state senators say this bill is unlikely to move out of committee any sooner than a few weeks from