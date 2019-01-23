Speech to Text for Affordable housing project

taking. /// an affordable housing complex is only the early stages á but it could soon be coming to mason city. those on the mason city park board say a developer is expessing interest in building a 17á million dollar project in this parking lot owned by principal financial. the flats would range in rent from 650 to 900 dollars per month. however there's a catch. the developers say they'd need to acquire a piece of land that is technically a city park... but they'll help build a new park in we can through a 200 thousand dollar park we already have great parks in mason city so if we can get a new park on top of affordable housing right down by this new arena which is only 3 or 4 blocks away and the land quite frankly they are going to put it on isn't being used for nothing. levenhagen says they do still have questions about the new park. they hope to get answers before making a decision./// still to come á it's pretty cold out now... and it's not looking to