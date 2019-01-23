Speech to Text for Hotel project moves forward

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many area towns are struggling to keep store fronts open... but in austin á there's a sign of new life... growth even. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning more about the plans for a new hotel.xxx on the scene here at austin city hall, the port authority discussed the next steps for a hotel development project in austin. at their quarterly meeting wednesday night á the group went over updates to the cobblestone hotel project. there was a 20á day public objection period... but that has passed á and no one spoke up. in fact á city administrator craig clark says there's actually been a lot of community support. "quite a bit, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. the community will be seeing a new hotel in the community and places for people to stay." wisconsin based cobblestone hotels is approved to build a new hotel here just south of the old hyvee building. now that the objection period is passed á the hotel can begin design plans and financing. the port authority also expects to have details on a different project in the near future. in austin annalise johnson kimt news 3. there are currently four other cobblestone hotels in minnesota á and twentyáfour in iowa./// a bill making it's way to the senate