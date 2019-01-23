Clear
Hotel project moves forward

It's going up in Austin, thanks to the port authority.

many area towns are struggling to keep store fronts open... but in austin á there's a sign of new life... growth even. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning more about the plans for a new hotel.xxx on the scene here at austin city hall, the port authority discussed the next steps for a hotel development project in austin. at their quarterly meeting wednesday night á the group went over updates to the cobblestone hotel project. there was a 20á day public objection period... but that has passed á and no one spoke up. in fact á city administrator craig clark says there's actually been a lot of community support. "quite a bit, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. the community will be seeing a new hotel in the community and places for people to stay." wisconsin based cobblestone hotels is approved to build a new hotel here just south of the old hyvee building. now that the objection period is passed á the hotel can begin design plans and financing. the port authority also expects to have details on a different project in the near future. in austin annalise johnson kimt news 3. there are currently four other cobblestone hotels in minnesota á and twentyáfour in iowa./// a bill making it's way to the senate
