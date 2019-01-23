Speech to Text for Using essential oils to provide relief

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our sense of smell is known for triggering memories á but did you know it can also be a sense of comfortá providing relief from a variety of ailments... i'm taking a look at how aromatherapy' s adding an alternative to prescriptions. <they are but tiny packets, yet pack a punch of powerful relief for mayo clinic patients. "the first ones we started out with were lavender. lavender of course is the mother of all oils and it's known for relaxation." mandarin and lemon are offered along with ginger, frankensense and spearmint for nausea. aromatherapis t nancy rodgers says patients piqued the medical facilitys curiosity. "they were bringing in whole kits á bottles and diffusers so we said well we need to start figuring out what's going on here and how can we step in and make this more safe for our patients." centuries old, holistic healing offers relief from depression, anxiety, an upset stomach and more (without popping pills. specialist sue cutshall sees that as a benefit. "for some patients it might be something they could start with first and then if they are still not getting management of the symptoms can use the medications with that as well." each baggie contains one cotton ball á with 2 drops of essential oil on it. aromatherapis ts recommend waving it under your nose for five to ten minutes... stopping á and then repeating the process about an hour later. "when we give these to patients we tell them to seal it á cause it can last up for a week when they go home." if you're looking to use essential oils at home á a quick stop at most coáop's... and you'll find a large selection. rodgers offers some tips on selecting a safe brand for your atáhome uses á like a diffuser. "if it just says therapeutic grade oil á it's probably really not. some companies used synthetics to make it smell like peppermint or lavender and those are the products patients or people are going to react adversely too." be sure to look for a label that says while there are some essential oils labeled as being safe to ingest á cutshell tells me she doesn't encourage it á saying not a lot of research has been done to support the practice á and it's not known how it will interact with medications you may