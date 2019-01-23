Speech to Text for Fuel terminal expansion

public hearing./// as rochester á and it's surrounding area grows... so does it's need for gasoline. at least á that's what one fuel company says. magellan pipeline corporation is proposing to meet that need with a 5ámillion gallon aboveá ground gas tank á and associated piping. it would all go up at its petroleum terminal á just outside of eyota... which covers over 30 acres of land. the idea of more fuel infrastructur e can get some mixed reactions... so kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox is finding out how those in eyota feel about the proposal.xxx on the scene vo:it's a packed room as the minnesota pollution control agency á or mpca á meets with eyota area residents to talk about the potential pros and cons of an expanded pipeline and gasoline storage tank.... steve sommer works for the mpca and says he's looking at how this will impact the environment. sot: air quality, water quality. noise, dust any environmental issues that could arise. vo: but this isn't just about the impact on the environment. residents like farmer jim frankáee came today to express what this would do to his business... he tells kimt this expansion has the potentnial to benefit the sleepy community in a variety of ways. sot: as far as i can tell... it'll add a few jobs here in town and it should be good for the city of eyota. reporter: the state pollution control agency says your comment has to be written and submitted and the comment period ends february 6th. once the comment period wraps up á the mápácáa will determine if there needs to be further studies on the project.