Speech to Text for Tracking Blowing Snow Overnight Pushing for a Winter Weather Advisory

weather forecast is next. a few clouds have moved back in to finish up the day but won't completely fill out the sky. a few scattered flurries will be possible tonight thanks to the increasing cloud cover, but the main focus will be the threat for blowing snow and ground blizzards coming into the evening hours. winds will pick up from the northwest, with gusts nearing 40á45 mph, which will cause fresh snow to blow around an sharply reduce visibility coming into tomorrow morning. as of now, a winter storm watch has been issued for freeborn county and further northwest (alongside blizzard warnings) due to blowing snow. the watch will remain in effect from 1 am overnight to 12 pm thursday. the winds are due to an arctic front which will then proceed to drop temperatures rapidly overnight. wind chills will fall near á351 tonight and early morning friday. highs on friday will struggle to make it over the zero mark, but some sunshine could help push us a degree or two higher. when it comes to snowfall, our next chance for more accumulating snowfall arrives sunday afternoon and holds through monday. this will look to take a toll on travel, but it's still too early for accumulation estimates. we'll continue to actively track this snow event as it approaches á in the meantime, be sure to bundle up! tonight: scattered flurries possible/mostl y cloudy/blowin g snow. lows: near 10 winds: northwest at 20 to 25 mph. gusts near 40 mph. thursday: scattered am flurries/blowi ng snow/partly sunny. highs: near 10 and falling. winds: northwest at 25 to 35 mph. gusts near 45 mph. thursday night: partly cloudy/patchy thank